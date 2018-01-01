Suspicious behavior results in drug arrest in Worth County

Scroll for more content...

Worth County, Iowa – The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says a Manly woman was arrested after suspicious behavior was reported at the Holiday Inn in Northwood.Authorities were called at 3:35 a.m. Thursday and recognized the woman as Emily Buttshaw-Francis. After further investigation, she was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She also had a warrant out for her arrest out of Cerro Gordo County.Buttshaw-Francis, 35, is being held in the Worth County Jail on $6,000 bond.Authorities say the woman stated she got left in the parking lot and her stuff was thrown all over the parking lot. She was found to be in possession of two glass pipes with two clear plastic bags that had a clear crystal substance in them. Authorities say other drug paraphernalia was found in a backpack.