Suspended fine for damage at a Worth County hotel

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – An Albert Lea man receives a suspended fine for a disturbance at a North Iowa hotel.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Holiday Inn Express on March 19, 2017 about a man being disorderly and destroying property. Richard Morgan II was arrested and charged with 2nd degree criminal mischief for doing around $1,000 in damage to a hotel room and then breaking out a window on his girlfriend’s car.

Morgan entered a guilty plea to 3rd degree criminal mischief and has been given a $650 fine, but that fine has been suspended. Morgan will also have to pay $138 in attorney fees and a law enforcement initiative surcharge of $125.