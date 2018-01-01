Suspects sought after 100 mph chase from Dodge to Steele counties

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects after a high speed chase.

At around 5:12 pm Tuesday, an off duty Community Service Officer reported he was following a vehicle on Highway 14 that had been listed as stolen in Freeborn County. The 2017 black Ford Fiesta Sedan, license plate 264XYA, was reported stolen on February 10 from rural Albert Lea. The officer said there appeared to be four black males in the car.

Dodge County deputies say they caught up to the Ford Fiesta while it was turning off Highway 56 toward Dodge Center. As the deputies’ vehicles approached, they say the Ford Fiesta turned around and sped west on Highway 14 at speeds over 100 miles per hour.

The pursuit continued into Steele County where stop sticks were set up at the 218 bridge on Highway 14, east of Owatonna. The stolen vehicle managed to get around the stop sticks and drove north into Owatonna. Deputies say they eventually lost sight of the Ford Fiesta in downtown traffic. A search of the area failed to locate the car or the suspects.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on this chase, the stolen vehicle, or the people inside to contact their local law enforcement.

The Steele County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this incident.