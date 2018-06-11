Surviving a storm without power

ROCKFORD, Iowa- Days after the storm hit the town of Rockford there are still high waters, a lot of storm damage and disbelief from the community.

Scroll for more content...

“This is probably the third in a row that everybody’s been down here,” said Timmy Reese.

Reese is one of many checking out his town after storms knocked down walls, destroyed baseball fields and broke trees.

“I remember seeing that tree in front of the school as a kid,” he said as we drove passed the downed tree.

Reese loves storms and loves chasing them.

“I drove back like a 100 MPH in to town to tell the fire department to brace themselves we’ve got a pretty good sized one forming and it’s probably going to drop soon,” Timmy said.

But this one gave him a little bit of a scare.

“Seeing the sheer size and how big it could’ve been, I legitimately saw a blue eye in that huge storm,” he said.

But it wasn’t the storm that scared him as much as the power going out for him and around a dozen others causing him to have to find a way to get his mom the oxygen she needs.

“She requires oxygen at night and sometimes during the day and stuff,” he said. “She just needs oxygen to live simple as that.”

Timmy said those on the Rockford Fire department went door to door to those with illnesses like his mother’s giving oxygen tanks and generators and taking away the worry.

“Seeing how much everybody cared and how quickly everybody came together and helped out right away was completely awesome,” he said.

So that Timmy could drive around and admire the sheer strength of the storm.