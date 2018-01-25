Survey shows Iowa and Minnesota had small impact from government shutdown

MASON CITY, Iowa- The agreement reached Monday to reopen the federal government only funds the national government until February 8th.

A new survey by Wallethub.com is showing the extent of the impacts each state would feel should the government shut down again.

Over 900 thousand federal employees throughout the nation were furloughed because of the shutdown and some of those impacted include the Iowa National Guard, but according to the findings of Wallethub.com, Iowa and Minnesota didn’t have much of an impact compared to the rest of the nation.

Iowa ranked number 48 and Minnesota ranked 49 when it comes to having federal jobs available throughout the state. The website also broke down access to national parks, federal contract money and small business lending.

Overall, the study found Iowa and Minnesota do not see a lot of negative impact from a shutdown compared to other states with Iowa coming in at 45 and Minnesota at 51.

One person we spoke with says these findings don’t surprise him.

“I’m retired for one thing,” said Steve Inverson of Lake Mills. “Job wise, it wouldn’t affect me. If it was going to impacted social security payments than yes, but I don’t t believe that would happen.”