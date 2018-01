Clear Lake, Iowa - According to the Iowa DNR, an ice fisherman in Clear Lake got an unexpected surprise recently. Check out the following Tweet from the Iowa DNR:

You never know what kinds of visitors you'll have while #IceFishing in Iowa!

This #muskrat didn't stay long when it appeared in this fishing hole on Clear Lake.

��: Clayton Will#IowaFishing #IowaWildlife pic.twitter.com/kNQJdiR63H

— Iowa DNR (@iowadnr) January 24, 2018