Super Sick Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With the recent flu epidemic, many have been calling in sick to work and school. Monday might just be one of the biggest sick days of the year because of the Super Bowl.

Scroll for more content...

A new survey by the "Workforce Institute at Kronos and Mucinex" predicts nearly 14 million Americans will call in sick the Monday after the Super Bowl.

Dooley's Pub General Manager Ashley McKittrick said she doesn't find this hard to believe. She said the bar was at full capacity Sunday night for the big game.

"I did have a customer tell me actually that he was going to call his boss and leave a voicemail that he wasn't going to come into work today for work after the Super Bowl," McKittrick said.

The recent flu outbreak may just allow people to get away with it.

"I think people probably might be able to get away with that," McKittrick said. "I think maybe more people would get away with the excuse that they were at a Super Bowl party and ate something that was bad."

According to a study by the same companies, last year 16.5 million Americans said they planned to call in sick because of the game.