Superintendents of nearby districts become the students

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With so much information stored online and on devices, schools are educating themselves on how to keep students' families safe.

Scroll for more content...

"On a daily basis we're asking parents to give us information. Things even like buying your lunch account, you may summit your passwords on there. And we just need to make sure that that information is safe," Beth Giese, Superintendent of Cannon Falls Area Schools district, said.

The three hour course covered everything from email hacking, to wireless security, to smartphone security. Giese said what surprised her the most from the meeting was learning about passwords.

"Making sure that we're changing our passwords. Making sure you know our teachers are updating those passwords as well. We often get into a routine of keeping things the same", she said.

To have a more secure passowrd, experts at the meeting said the longer the better. They suggest passwords be at least 12-15 characters long.