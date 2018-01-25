Super Bowl send off

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Manasa Yerriboyina is the NFL's Play 60 Super Kid for 2018.

She won a nation wide contest about living a healthy lifestyle that sends her to this year's Super Bowl in Minneapolis. With the championship game just around the corner, Yerriboyina received a special send off from her home team at Friedell Middle School.

"It's been a life changing experience," she said.

At the send off Yerriboyina, a Green Bay Packers fan, was surprised with a visit from former Packer and Rochester native, Darrell Thompson.

"The most exciting part about her is her wisdom. I mean when I was 12 years old I wasn't thinking about changing the world, being a neuro surgeon, about eating healthy foods," Thompson said.

"I thought that I was going to cry...I was so surprised and honored to meet him," Yerriboyina said.

At the Super Bowl she will get the opportunity to hand off the game ball and interview players.

"I'm really excited to interview Tom Brady, and I hope the Patriots win again,' she said.

It's safe to say Yerriboyina is overwhelmed with excitement.

"I’d probably explode with all of the excitement, I have to write in my diary and be like, I’m so excited, I’m so excited, to get all of the excitement out," Yerriboyina said.

But with all the excitement about the games, she said the reason for all of this is to inspire a healthy lifestyle.

"I'mm trying to inspire them to be healthy, stay active, and have a good lifestyle, have a healthy lifestyle. Because when you're healthy, you feel good, you're...you," she said.

Yerriboyina will leave for Super Bowl 52 on Monday.