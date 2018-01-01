Super Bowl economic impact already being felt

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Star Transportation provides local limos and shuttles.

The company said they're almost completely booked at the Twin Cities branch for Super Bowl weekend and have even seen some business traffic in Rochester.

The company expects to be completely booked by this Sunday. Once this happens, they expect even more traffic at the Rochester branch.

Right now most of the bookings are for limos, but reservations for their sister company for cab services are expected to be made too.

"A little bit surprising given that we're an hour and a half outside of the cities, the metro area," James Mendel of Rochester said.

Others are not so surprised.

"People have been trying to put things into play, into position or whatever, so I'm not surprised it has trickled down to Rochester," Deanne Spurgeon of Rochester said.