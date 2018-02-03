Super Bowl Safety

ROCHESTER Minn.- You would think that with the Super Bowl coming up, local bus charter companies would be flooded with reservations for sober rides to and from the Twin Cities. But surprisingly, that's not the case.

Rochester Lines, a local charter company says that they have no reservations for this weekend. The general manager, Dan Holter, tells KIMT that 25 years ago was the last time Minnesota hosted the Super Bowl and they had 23 bus reservations going to the big game.

He says he thinks it's due to the increase in hotels in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Department of Safety has released a few tips to stay safe this weekend. They say to always keep track of where you are in case you have to call 911. If you are calling on a cell phone, police can only triangulate your location. If you are in a situation where you cannot speak, you can text 911 your location and the type of emergency you are having. Officials are also urging drivers to make sure they plan for a sober driver and of course, bundle up in the cold.

Bars in the cities this weekend have the option of extending their hours until 4am if they would like to pay a fee. This could also mean to be extra cautious on your drive to work Monday morning. Minnesota State Patrol is bringing in extra troopers to help keep our roadways safe.