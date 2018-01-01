Sunday morning house fire in rural Mower county

WALTHAM, Minn. – Three people were treated for smoke inhalation after a Sunday morning house fire.

A Mower County sheriff’s deputy was sent to 59319 307th Street in Waltham after a 911 call by a child around 6:30 am. When the deputy arrived on scene, he says 26-year-old Jeremy Rohl and two boys, ages eight and nine, were standing next to a shed on the property as smoke was streaming out of the home.

The Brownsdale Fire Department arrived and put out the fire. No damage estimate has been released and the State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

Rohl and the two boys were taken by Hayfield Community Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for treatment.

Authorities say Rohl reported being woken up by smoke in his bedroom. He says he got the children out and could feel the wall between the laundry room and bathroom was warm. Rohl told authorities after he got the boys out of the house, he went back inside to get some items and turn off the liquefied petroleum tank.