Summer STEM camp in Albert Lea: 'You get to create stuff and you get to make experiments'

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Kids in our area are starting off their summer learning about STEM - science, technology, engineering, and math.

This is the first year the Albert Lea High School Robotics Team held the STEM Summer Camp.

They used pendulums to teach kids about Newton's Laws of Motion, and are holding the camp as a way to get young kids excited about science.

"Getting them started right now, it's kinda just getting them a step forward in what they want to do in their science," Emma Barclay, one of the Robotics Team members, said.

The camp is for students who will be entering fourth through seventh grade this fall.

Aidan Halvorsen is going into sixth grade, and tells science is his favorite subject.

"Science is pretty fun because you get to learn new things," Halvorsen said. "You get to create stuff and you get to make experiments."