Suicide rates jump in Minnesota, across US

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — New figures show Minnesota's suicide rate has jumped in recent years.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released figures Thursday on suicide rates across the U.S. According to the report, the suicide rate in Minnesota jumped 40.6 percent over 18 years.

Between 1999 and 2016, suicide rates in Minnesota increased across age, sex and racial groups. But the Star Tribune reports that lately the rates have been going up the most in rural parts of Minnesota.

In 2016, 745 suicides were reported in Minnesota. That continues a trend that began after 2010 when the number of suicides was 606.

The Minnesota Health Department has increased efforts to identify at-risk communities to help reduce suicides.

The report finds nearly 45,000 Americans age 10 or older died by suicide in 2016.