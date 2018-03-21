Clear

Stussy Quarry proposing to expand

The proposed expansion is said to dig a total of 57 acres in two phases.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2018 10:34 PM
Updated: Mar. 21, 2018 10:09 AM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

MANTORVILLE, Minn. - Stussy Quarry is proposing to expand.

A quarry is a pit where you can extract stone or other useful materials.

Roger Welsh said he's used the quarry before, and thinks it's a good idea to expand.

"They got the area out there to do it," Welsh said, "where they've got that lime rock that's the place probably to expand, I would think."

He said the quarry is a good resource, especially with it being so close to town as crews haul out rocks to use on surrounding township and county roads.

"It's nice to have that rock quarry close," Welsh said. "Otherwise, you probably have to drive quite a ways farther away to get fresh rock for your driveways, or whatever you're using it for."

It will be more like spring for the next couple of days.
