Study shows parents giving booze to teens is harmful

MASON CITY, Iowa - A new study shows parents providing booze to their teens isn't helping them develop good habits.The study was done in Australia, surveying nearly 2,000 kids ages 12 to 18. The study found teens who were provided alcohol by their parents for a year were twice as likely to get it elsewhere the following year. It also showed 81 percent of teens who got alcohol from mom and dad reported binge drinking.Todd Leet says this was the norm in his day.“Parents called it a safe space in order for them to have their friends over in order for them to engage what many would say questionable behavior,” Leet said.Leet explained as a parent he would never consider letting his kids drink because he knows teens brains are still developing. Those who conducted the study say the point is to show alcohol consumption leads to harm, no matter how it’s supplied.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention alcohol is the most common drug abused by teens. On average, underage drinkers consume more drinks per sitting than adults.