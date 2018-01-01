Study shows more Americans getting kidney stones

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - Trying to foot a doctor’s bill is the last thing many of us want to be doing. Kidney stones are on the rise so what do you need to do be doing to avoid them.Bria Cline just found out she had kidney stones last week. Cline says she's been dealing with them for over a year now. According to Mayo Clinic kidney stones are increasing in both men and women in the U.S. Young women ages 18 to 39 like Cline have seen the highest increases in cases.“Just the fact I never know when they'll be gone, I never know when they're going to spasm. It’s painful, its irritating, its uncomfortable,” Cline said.According to Mayo Clinic staying hydrated and reducing sodium is a great start. They recommend drinking two to three quarts of water per day, that can help flush out small stones.