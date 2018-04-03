Study shows less guns in the home

Scroll for more content...

KIMT News 3 - As the gun control conversation continues a new study is showing there are less guns in homes.Jay Jung passions include working out and hunting. The study is showing a drop in those like Jung who love to hunt. In 2014, 15 percent of those surveyed say they hunted of the 2,000.The University of Chicago study also shows the number gun households housing guns dropped 31 percent in 2014. For Jung, as a father with guns in the home, his goal is to make sure he's talking to his son about how to use them safely at all times.“The thing is guns are a part of America, part of our culture and there is no reason to fear them we just need to understand them not fear them and how to use them safely and properly and use them for the right reasons,” Jung said.An average of four firearms were in the home of those surveyed.