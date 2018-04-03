Study says Mercy means over a quarter-billion to North Iowa economy

MASON CITY, Iowa – An updated study by the Iowa Hospital Association says Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa generates nearly 2,500 jobs and adds $226.7 million to North Iowa’s economy.

The study estimates that Mercy employees alone spend an estimated $72.7 million on retails sales and paid about $4.4 million in state sales taxes in 2017.

"We are proud to be serving the North Iowa area, providing jobs that improve the health of our community, and also have a positive impact on the economy,” said Dan Varnum, president and CEO of Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa.

Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa is part of the Mercy Health Network, which operates more than 40 medical centers and hospitals.

“We are honored to contribute to the health and prosperity of communities through providing quality care and jobs and making investments that make Iowa a great place to live and work,” said Bob Ritz, president and CEO, Mercy Health Network. “We are also committed to our mission of caring for others and giving back to our communities.”

The Iowa Hospital Association study states that Iowa hospitals employ over 74,000 people who earn over $4.8 billion in salaries and benefits.