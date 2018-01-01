wx_icon Mason City 25°

wx_icon Albert Lea 25°

wx_icon Austin 23°

wx_icon Charles City 25°

wx_icon Rochester 23°

Clear
Dense Fog Advisory Wx Alerts

Study: Minnesota agencies report few hate crimes

A November FBI report found that nearly two-thirds of the state's law enforcement agencies reported no hate crimes in their jurisdictions in 2016.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2018 2:50 PM
Updated: Jan. 24, 2018 2:50 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A newspaper examination of last year's hate crime reports in Minnesota found several high profile incidents missing.

Scroll for more content...

The Star Tribune's study found no mention of last summer's Bloomington mosque bombing.

A November FBI report found that nearly two-thirds of the state's law enforcement agencies reported no hate crimes in their jurisdictions in 2016.

Victims, advocates and federal officials say inconsistency about what constitutes a hate crime and a general unwillingness among many victims to report such crimes may be contributing to the lack of reports.

U.S. Attorney Greg Brooker says having accurate records can help law enforcement better advocate for preventative resources and prosecute hate crimes.

Twin Cities officials and nonprofits are working to provide additional resources and outlets for reporting hate crimes, such as a hot line in Minneapolis.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events