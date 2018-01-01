Study: Minnesota agencies report few hate crimes

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A newspaper examination of last year's hate crime reports in Minnesota found several high profile incidents missing.

The Star Tribune's study found no mention of last summer's Bloomington mosque bombing.

A November FBI report found that nearly two-thirds of the state's law enforcement agencies reported no hate crimes in their jurisdictions in 2016.

Victims, advocates and federal officials say inconsistency about what constitutes a hate crime and a general unwillingness among many victims to report such crimes may be contributing to the lack of reports.

U.S. Attorney Greg Brooker says having accurate records can help law enforcement better advocate for preventative resources and prosecute hate crimes.

Twin Cities officials and nonprofits are working to provide additional resources and outlets for reporting hate crimes, such as a hot line in Minneapolis.