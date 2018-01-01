MN students shut down Senate hearing, demand gun control

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A group of high school students briefly shut down a Minnesota Senate committee hearing by calling on lawmakers address gun violence in schools.

Scroll for more content...

School of Environmental Studies senior Josh Groven attended the Monday hearing on an unrelated bill and demanded the Senate Judiciary Committee hear bills that would restrict Minnesota's gun laws. Committee Chairman Sen. Warren Limmer briefly paused the hearing while Groven and others were escorted out.

Groven was one of nearly 20 students who earlier staged a sit-in protest at Limmer's office to call for expanded background checks on gun sales and other measures. Limmer eventually met with the group and says party leaders are considering the students' request.