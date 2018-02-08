Students raise awareness for black history month

FOREST CITY, Iowa - In honor of black history month, college students in our area are making an effort to highlight African-Americans and the accomplishments they've made.

Stan Stinzawija is a sophomore from Poland who's attending Waldorf University.

He is studying management, finance and banking and is also a resident assistant.

This month he decided to organize an event for black history month with other RA's to showcase the film "Hidden Figures" which is about a team of female African American mathematicians at NASA who helped John Glenn orbit the earth.

“And that was back in the 1960's so they had to cross a lot of political gender and racial lines in order to be successful in their careers."

The film will be shown at 8 p.m. on February 8th in the Tanner building.