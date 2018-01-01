Students pretend to take a trip to Ellis Island

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - In Iowa, minority students make up more than 23 percent of the student body K-12, according to the recent condition of education report.Third graders at Jefferson Elementary are becoming immigrants Friday. They’re riding a mock ship, getting medically and legally inspected, seeing if they get to come to America.These students had their suitcases and passports ready to go including Nadia Jackson.“I think learning about your culture is pretty fun because you get to learn about your ancestors and your family,” Jackson.They pretended to head to Ellis Island in order to learn about how people from all across the world came to America and what it took. Kaden Servantez is excited to find out who's all riding on the ship with him.“First class is where they have all the chairs and steerage is where they don't have all the chairs and dirt,” Servantez said.Students not only got split it up in either first class or steerage, some were even asked to give up a suitcase item in order to even hop on board. Then they were medically and legally inspected, giving kids an idea on how hard getting in to America could be.“I think they should have been welcomed like other people should,” Jackson said.Teachers explained while they're not connecting this day’s lesson with current immigration issues it's still timely.“We can learn about Italy, Japan, Germany and Ireland,” Servantez said.Jackson explains she feels people do a better job now a days to accept other people, then they did back then.“People have learned that it doesn't matter they way you look or talk it matters who you are on the inside,” Jackson said.