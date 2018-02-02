Students present project to school board

OSAGE, Iowa - Local high school seniors are making an effort to ensure that they are prepared for college.

Osage High School seniors in American Government class came up with several projects relating to change of policies and life skills to present to the school board.

Students Breana Jacobs and Jace Hoved felt that they could be more prepared to enter college, so they created a life skills class that will allow them to meet with counselors for ACT prep and to learn how to apply for scholarships.

They say the course will be beneficial to give students a jumpstart on their future careers.

"These classes are available to all of us, but they all take either a semester or too long and some of us with full schedules don't have the space in their so we would just have this as an elective over a semester,” says Jacobs.

School board officials have yet to decide if they will pass the life skills class as an elective.