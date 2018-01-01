Students helping seniors

BYRON, Minn. - A design class at Byron High School has been having conversations with seniors at Madison Summit at Byron to see what daily tasks the elderly have the most problems with.

The class then made prototypes of gadgets aimed to solve those problems.

One group created a device that lifts clothes to the top of the washer, so people don't have to bed over as far to retrieve the clothes.

David Wing is a student working on that device. He said this program allows him to prepare for his future.

"It's all stuff that we can use in the real world for design in any area we decide to pursue," he said.

It also really helps people, marrying school and service.

"Personally I like that aspect too, that we're helping others. Through Boy Scouts now through this, it seems like a great way to reach out to our community and help out," Wing said.

The students will work on their prototypes based on feedback residents gave them. They will return at the end of the quarter to show the senior citizens their final product.