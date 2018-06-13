MASON CITY, Iowa - High school students are getting the chance to learn about career ideas from the professionals.

It's part of this year's "Future Fest" at North Iowa Area Community College.

Employers like Mercy Medical Center North Iowa, Manpower, Metalcraft and Henkel Construction talked to and gave hands-on demonstrations with students about possible career options after graduation.

Amy Markham from Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services has seen how successful the event was this year, and notes the partnership between NIACC, IVRS, and IowaWorks can lead to other opportunities.

"I think it gives the students a lot of opportunity, a lot of exposure to NIACC, and some of the different tracks of employment that can be possible," Markham says.

The two-day event works well with students schedules and makes sense, Markham adds.

"We felt that we just had a lot of information to provide the students on a lot of opportunities that we wanted to give them and really get them involved. And having a couple days where if one person couldn't come one day, they may want to come check out something the second day. Just to get more opportunity."

Markham says they are looking forward to next year's event, and are hoping to include more employers.