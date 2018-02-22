Students at Waldorf learn about mental illness

MASON CITY, Iowa - Waldorf University is holding an event of their own when it comes to suicide prevention.

It’s called "Fresh Start" event, which was a chance to check in with students and offer information.

Several local organizations were in attendance to provide students with information on suicide prevention and to answer questions.

Savanna Cordle, a sophomore says having events like this can help students speak out about their issues.

"I think that there is stigma about it and how people are depressed because they are sad and I think it really helps to bring awareness that it's not just one thing and that it's really important to reach out to other people to get help from others you know it takes a village is really important.”