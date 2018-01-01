Student victim speaks out after semi crash

LYLE, Minnesota - Alexis Branstad isn’t at school Friday due to her injuries.

That's because she was in this classroom at Lyle Public Schools when that semi came plowing through the wall Tuesday after veering off Highway 218.

When an 18 wheeler came crashing through Branstad's art room in school, everything became a blur.

“It was very scary, I was doing an art project I heard something and grabbed my head and got knocked unconscious so I didn't really know what happened,” Branstad said.

The 16 year old says she woke up to a fellow student calling her name.

“It put me in shock I didn't know what was going on it was, the semi was right there, the tire was right next to me,” Branstad said.

Now she has a fractured nose, stiches, along with several cuts and bruises. Thursday she visited the school, her classroom, to get an idea of what really happened to her.

“Scary knowing what happened a couple days before that how easily things can happen like that but I think it was heartbreaking to see it, very scary situation,” Branstad said.

Branstad believes she had a guardian angel watching over her.

Talking to those at Lyle Public Schools it’s not just Alexis who feels something or someone was helping her in that classroom that day.

“For me personally I guess I could say there was, when I was moving stuff out of the way something was helping me. It sounds crazy but we were getting some assistance in that moment of time to protect all of us,” High School Principal Jamie Goebel said.

Other staff even say they saw or felt something in the room that day.

Goebel earlier this week when we interviewed him about how life was going after the crash. He went into the art room to help Branstad get out of there.

“We all went into the room knowing we needed to help her, what triggered me was the smell,” Goebel said.

Goebel says he's very proud of Branstad for visiting the school Thursday to help cope.

For Branstad its people like Goebel that have her knowing things will be ok.

“They care a lot and it’s knowing people are there. I have a guardian angel looking out for me,” Branstad said.

Scroll for more content...

Walking into Lyle Public Schools Friday you could see plenty smiles and laughs.

The staff told me a great number of kids were back in class.

We asked teachers if kids were asking questions about what happened and they said no. Seven counselors were on staff for kids to talk to if they needed.

The room where it all happened is closed off, leaving the hallway looking quite normal.

Heather Smalls, a staff member, says Friday is another day having to process what happened.

“I haven't walked by it a lot but its, it’s unreal I can't believe it happened,” Smalls said.