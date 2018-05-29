Local students inspire the next generations of musicians

AUSTIN, Minn. -- The top three music ensembles at Austin High School spent their Tuesday performing at six primary schools-- Sumner, Banfield, Southgate, Neveln, I.J. Holton, and Ellis.

Austin High School director of choirs Brian Johnson is set to retire at the end of the school year, but he hopes his students remember to act as rolemodels for younger students. "We talk a lot about that both in how we behave when we're listening to performances and how we perform on stage--all of that self-discipline that goes into making music together," he explains.

Jazz One, La Fiera, and Austinaires performed for the elementary students.