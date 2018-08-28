Clear
Strong storms leave trail of damage in southern Minnesota

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 7:36 AM

RED WING, Minn. (AP) — Strong storms have left a trail of damage in southern Minnesota.

Powerful winds flattened a hangar that was under construction at the Red Wing Airport, pulled the roofs off two other hangars and damaged two planes.

In Goodhue County, sheriff's officials say a grain bin was blown across a highway, a shed destroyed and trees were damaged. Patrol Commander Paul Gielau also said there was damage in the city of Red Wing.

In the Twin Cities Monday night, rides and free stages at the Minnesota State Fair were evacuated as severe storms rolled through the metro. Fair spokeswoman Danielle Dullinger says people were told to seek safety at one of five severe weather shelters on the fairgrounds.

