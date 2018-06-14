Strawberry farm loses 75% of berries to storm damage

MABEL, Minn.- "This is definitely a loss" Wayne Wold is the owner of Wold Strawberries and has been in the business for over 40 years. He says this is the first time his berries have ever been hailed out.

Wayne tells KIMT the hail was small but it was going sideways, cutting the berries and even ripping them right off the plant.

Of about 12 acres of land, 75% of their berries are no good anymore thanks to the damage the storms left behind.

Many are bruised or blemished and Wayne says he can't sell blemished berries to customers or expect them to check every berry. So, all of the berries that are left now are you-pick but those at the farm say the berries are delicious as ever and Wayne believes his customers are still very pleased.

