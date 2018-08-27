Clear
Storms force evacuation of Minnesota State Fair

Fairgoers told to seek safety.

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 8:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — Rides and free stages at the Minnesota State Fair were evacuated as severe storms rolled through the Twin Cities Monday night.

Fair spokeswoman Danielle Dullinger says people at the free stages were told to seek safety at one of five severe weather shelters on the fairgrounds.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Twin Cities, including the fairgrounds in Ramsey County, until 6 p.m. Monday A tornado warning was issued near Red Wing.

The Star Tribune reports state fair officials also closed all rides at the Mighty Midway and Kidway as strong storms approached Monday evening.

