Storm rips womans tree from her yard almost crushing her home

KASSON, Minn.- On Monday evening, over 50mph winds ripped through the Kasson area.

The strong winds ripped Helen Leqve's old maple tree from her front yard "We had some terrible wind storms and i lost my beautiful maple tree which i could shed a few tears about because he really kept my house cool."

The tree blocked the street outside her home for a short period of time before Kasson PD came to remove it.

Helen says she's thankful the tree didn't fall the other way or else her home would have been crushed. "It would have been terrible."

No one was injured however Helen does wonder where the animals living in that maple will now go, and says she's not sure that she wants another tree planted where there is now just an empty hole.