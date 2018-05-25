Clear

Stores prepping for thousands when it comes to Tree Town Music Festival

Renae Hines will tell you she comes prepared when attending Tree Town Music Festival in Forest City.

Posted: May. 23, 2018 7:08 AM
Updated: May. 23, 2018 7:27 AM
Posted By: Emily Boster
FOREST CITY, Iowa - Renae Hines will tell you she comes prepared when attending Tree Town Music Festival in Forest City.
“I go sunscreen and plenty of cash because you have to buy everything inside,” Hines said.
Hines knows sometimes you just need to grab those last-minute items. The four-day festival begins Thursday and goes until Sunday. 
“Not personally myself, but other people have as far as something to eat in the campground I need ice, supplies,” Hines said.
That’s exactly what stores in Forest City like Bill's Family Foods are preparing for. From grilling supplies, ice, beverages, and food, they order in bulk when it comes to getting ready for this weekend. Hines says being prepared is always best but make sure it's not stressing you out too much.
“I think as far as when you're camping but other than that just go day by day, that's what I do anyways,” Hines said.

We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
