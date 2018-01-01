Stolen vehicle warning in Dodge County

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is sounding the alarm about an outbreak of stolen vehicle cases.

Scroll for more content...

Sheriff Scott Rose says they’ve been involved in five incidents with a stolen vehicle since Tuesday.

- February 20th – at 5:12pm, deputies attempted to stop and then pursued a stolen vehicle from Kasson to Owatonna. Vehicle was stolen on the 10th from Freeborn County.

- February 22nd – at 12:27am, deputies recovered a pickup stolen from Owatonna

- February 22nd – at 9:09am, deputies responded to 680th Street and 210th Ave to a pickup in the ditch. Vehicle was stolen from Iowa and the plates were also stolen from a different vehicle.

- February 22nd - at 9:21am, deputies recovered a stolen vehicle from a Dodge County resident in rural Hayfield

- February 23rd – at 8:45am, deputies recovered a stolen vehicle south of Kasson on County Road 10. Vehicle was stolen from a Byron residence.

Sheriff Rose says because thieves who abandon a stolen vehicle often look to steal another in the same area, people need to take the following precautions:

DON’T LEAVE YOUR CAR RUNNING UNATTENDED. Leaving your car warming up in the street or driveway unattended is an invitation for someone to take it. Also, if you go into the store, do not leave your vehicle running with the keys in it.

LOCK YOUR VEHICLE. Many stolen vehicles are those that have been left unlocked. This includes both day and night and in your own home driveway.

LOCK YOUR GARAGE/OUT BUILDINGS. The vehicle recovered today came out of someone’s outbuilding. We’ve had vehicles before stolen from unsecured garages.

DO NOT LEAVE VALUABLES IN PLAIN VIEW. This includes your keys, purse, wallet, cellphone, or other belongings. Please don’t leave these items in your car.

PARK IN WELL-LIT AREAS. Sheriff Rose says there are two things burglars and car thieves don’t like – lights and witnesses.

DON’T LEAVE PERSONAL IDENTIFYING PAPERS IN YOUR VEHICLE. This includes driver’s license, social security card, vehicle title, and credit card/bank statements as these items can be used to commit identity theft.

CONSIDER THEFT PREVENTION DEVICES. That would include an audible alarm.

If you have any information on any stolen vehicle here in Dodge County or you see anything suspicious, please contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 507-635-6200.