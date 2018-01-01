Stolen truck sentence

MASON CITY, Iowa – Stealing a pickup truck is sending a North Iowa man to prison.

Scroll for more content...

29-year-old Clay Douglas Kalvig of Mason City pleaded guilty to 2nd degree theft for taking a Chevy Silverado from a home in Plymouth on September 18, 2017. Law enforcement says Kalvig was seen driving the truck at a gas station in Nora Springs and the vehicle was eventually left on rural property in Rockwell.

Kalvig has been sentenced to 15 years with a mandatory minimum of three years. He must also pay $2,862.78 in restitution.