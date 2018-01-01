wx_icon Mason City 22°

Stolen truck sentence

Clay Kalvig

Mason City man going to prison.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2018 10:43 AM
Updated: Jan. 24, 2018 10:45 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Stealing a pickup truck is sending a North Iowa man to prison.

29-year-old Clay Douglas Kalvig of Mason City pleaded guilty to 2nd degree theft for taking a Chevy Silverado from a home in Plymouth on September 18, 2017. Law enforcement says Kalvig was seen driving the truck at a gas station in Nora Springs and the vehicle was eventually left on rural property in Rockwell.

Kalvig has been sentenced to 15 years with a mandatory minimum of three years. He must also pay $2,862.78 in restitution.

