Stolen 1958 class ring reunited with Rochester family

A Rochester High School class ring from 1958 was recovered from one of the cars involved in last week’s Oxford Lane shooting.

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 10:07 AM
Updated: Aug. 24, 2018 10:08 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester High School class ring from 1958 was recovered from one of the cars involved in last week’s Oxford Lane shooting.
Authorities said the police department was looking at the ring under a microscope and found initials on it.
After police posted about it on social media, a woman called and said she had her 1958 yearbook and only one person in the class had initials that matched.
The daughter of the person who the ring belonged to was reunited with her father’s ring and police found out her address was linked to a recent burglary.

Community Events