Stocks soar one day after biggest drop in years

Dow Jones closes up 567 points on Tuesday, following 1,175 point fall on Monday.

Posted: Feb. 6, 2018 3:33 PM
Updated: Feb. 6, 2018 3:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed sharply higher on Wall Street after another turbulent day of steep ups and downs.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 567 points, or 2.3 percent, recouping nearly half of the 1,175-point plunge it took the day before.

The index of 30 big-name U.S. companies ended up at 24,912.

On its way there, the Dow took several harrowing turns during the day, opening with a plunge of 567 points — coincidentally, the exact same amount it wound up gaining at the closing bell.

The broader Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 46 points, or 1.7 percent, to 2,695. The Nasdaq climbed 148, or 2.1 percent, to 7,115.

Big drops Friday and Monday erased the Dow’s gains for the year. By Tuesday, it was once again slightly higher for 2018.

