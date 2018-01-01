wx_icon Mason City 16°

wx_icon Albert Lea 12°

wx_icon Austin 14°

wx_icon Charles City 18°

wx_icon Rochester 13°

Clear
Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory Wx Alerts
Livestream View Now

Stocks plunge again

Down over 1,000 points on Thursday.

Posted: Feb. 8, 2018 3:04 PM
Updated: Feb. 8, 2018 3:42 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NEW YORK (AP) — The Dow Jones industrial average plunged more than 1,000 points as a weeklong market swoon continued.

Scroll for more content...

The Dow is 10 percent below the record high it set just two weeks ago, putting it in what is known on Wall Street as a “correction.”

The Standard & Poor’s 500, the benchmark for many index funds, is also 10 percent below the record high it set two weeks ago.

Worries about inflation set the market rout in motion last Friday, and many market watchers have been predicting a pullback after the market’s relentless march higher over the past year.

The Dow dropped 1,032 points, or 4.1 percent, to 23,860.

The S&P 500 gave up 100 points, or 3.8 percent, to 2,581. The Nasdaq lost 274 points, or 3.9 percent, to 6,777.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events