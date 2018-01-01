Stock market drops have some paying close attention

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - The stock market is making history this week but are people locally concerned?Dave Grooters has been making sure his morning routine doesn't just start with coffee these days but checking stocks. He says he's been paying attention due to having a retirement fund and he's one of many who may be impacted by what's happening as global markets are tumbling.When the Dow dropped more than a thousand points Monday that became the worst drop the world has seen on record. Those at Raymond James Investment Banking say the economy is picking up making inflation rise.“At my age, which is middle age your timeline is pretty much long term. If you look at the market from a long term perspective it always goes up and down, but the trend is always up,” Grooters said.Grooters says his trick is to try to ignore the down times. Those at Raymond James suggest those invested just sit back and make sure you have a plan in place that is volatile, one that's good not just when the market is good.