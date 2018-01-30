Still time to get your flu shot

MASON CITY, Iowa- The Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health is reminding people it is not too late to get the flu shot as influenza has not yet reached its peak for the season.

Scroll for more content...

They say anyone above the age of six months are recommended to get the shot. The reason babies under the age of six months should not get the flu shot is because not enough testing has been done on babies that young. They do say pregnant woman are Safe to get the shot and it could help the baby until they are at least six months of age.

Those older than six months to seven years of age are asked to get the flu shot twice this year if you have never had the shot before in your life. Those with the Iowa DPH say that is because the first shot will wake up the immune system and when you come back a month later the second shot will build up the immune system.

One person we spoke with says the flu shot was not around when she started having kids, but she would get one today if she were to get pregnant.

“Oh I think it's the same as it always been even though I’m getting up in age,” laughed Nancy Kuehn of Mason City. “We just want to protect ourselves. We don't want to have it.”