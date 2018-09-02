Clear

Steelers fan receives newly signed Roethlisberger football

There's a twist in a story we first told you about in August. It turns out a football thought to have been signed by Steelers Ben Roethlisberger, and given to a teen at Mayo Clinic, was a forgery.

Posted: Sep. 2, 2018 3:29 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There's a twist in a story we first told you about in August.  It turns out a football thought to have been signed by Steelers Ben Roethlisberger, and given to a teen at Mayo Clinic, is a forgery. However, don't be too alarmed, this story does have a happy ending.

Seth Bayles, of Bristol, Wisconsin, has a rare auto-immune disease and spends a lot of time at Mayo Clinic. Bayles is a huge Steelers fan! During his stay at the hospital in August, Bayles paths would cross with Dr. John Stulak. Cardiac Surgeon John Stulak, a man who had never met Seth before, gave him his autographed Ben Roethlisberger football, a wedding gift from his brother. The surgeon hoped it would give Seth strength and hope to push forward on his tough days. Word got back to Roethlisberger and he immediately noticed the signature on the football wasn't his, so he went out of his way to make things right. He sent a personalized video to Bayles as well as two signed footballs, one for Bayles and another for Dr. Stulak.

