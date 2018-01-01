Stay of adjudication in Rochester drug case

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested after police said they smelled marijuana during a traffic stop has received a stay of adjudication.

Scroll for more content...

22-year-old Samuel Alexander Coto of Rochester pleaded guilty to one count of 5th degree drug possession. Rochester officers said they found more than half a pound of marijuana and 166 doses of LSD in his vehicle after pulling him over on December 4, 2017 near the intersection of 4th Avenue and 14th Street SE for a registration violation.

Coto has been sentenced to five years of probation and either 30 hours of community work service of a $300 fine. A stay of adjudication means if Coto fulfills the terms of his probation, this conviction will be removed from his record.