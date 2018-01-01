States looking to raise more awareness to postpartum depression

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - According to the CDC 11 to 20 percent of women who give birth have postpartum depression symptoms.It’s a topic that many moms won't want to bring up, postpartum depression after pregnancy. Jordan Anderson is a mother of three and when she had her second child Zoey, she knew something was wrong. Anderson says she kept feeling like she wasn't bonding with her right after she had her later to find out she was suffering from postpartum depression. States like California want to make it a law that would require new moms to be screened for depression. Iowa and Minnesota only recommend moms to be screened.Anderson says she knows how scary that can be.“I remember being in the hospital crying and thinking don't let the nurses see you crying because have postpartum depression and I got home and was like oh this is what this feels like but it was scary and I didn't want to admit it or talk about it,” Anderson said.Anderson says the postpartum depression lasted six months for her.According to Mayo Clinic, postpartum depression can include depressed moods or severe mood swings, difficulty bonding with your baby and withdrawing from family and friends. If left untreated it could last for months.