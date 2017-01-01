State will help pay to rebuild Madison County covered bridge

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — The state has agreed to contribute more than $250,000 to rebuild a Madison County covered bridge featured on the cover of the novel "The Bridges of Madison County."

The Des Moines Register reports the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs announced Tuesday it would provide $275,770 to the Madison County Chamber of Commerce to help pay to rebuild the bridge, which was destroyed in an April arson fire.

The total cost to rebuild the bridge is estimated at nearly $600,000.

Three teenagers have been charged with using lighter fluid to burn the bridge.

The span was originally built in 1883 but burned down in 2002. A rebuilt bridge reopened in 2004.

The bridge, located near Winterset, was shown on the novel cover and was featured in the 1995 movie adaptation.