State okays $9 million for downtown Mason City development

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Riverfront Renaissance Project is getting over $9 million from the state.

On Friday, the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) approved $9,162,600 for the Mason City Downtown Reinvestment District. The money will go toward a new downtown hotel, renovation of The Music Man Square into a conference center and relocating the Meredith Wilson collection to its own museum, a Skyway over South Delaware Avenue, and the repurposing of Southbridge Mall into a sports/entertainment/retail complex.

The IEDA board says this money will require weekly project updates from Mason City to IEDA staff and the board must receive requested documentation by certain deadlines.

Funding was also approved Friday morning for an Archer-Daniels-Midland Company in Clinton and the construction of a new Michael Foods manufacturing facility in Norwalk.

These three projects are expected to create 168 jobs and result in over $280 million in new capital investment.