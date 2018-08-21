Clear
State money going to 24 southeastern Minnesota arts agencies

Groups sharing $95,000 in grants.

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 2:53 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) is awarding $95,000 in grants to 24 agencies throughout the region.

Those receiving funding are:

Goodhue County
• Tony Cuchetti received a $5,000 Advancing Artist grant for Inspired Collusion: Fine Art Interpreted Thru Song.
• Dawn Erickson received a $5,000 Advancing Artist grant for Charcoal & Persimmon: A Textile Travelogue.
• John Wells received a $5,000 Advancing Artist grant to Create Paintings with Contrasting Colors.
• Red Wing Art Association received a $4,000 General Operating Support grant for Facilities & Maintenance.

Mower County
• Austin Symphony Orchestra received a $4,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.

Olmsted County
• Eric Anderson received a $2,500 Emerging Artist grant for Fantasy for Eleven Fingers.
• Jessalyn Finch received a $2,500 Emerging Artist grant for Shadow Form: The Human Body’s Secret Life.
• Carley McHenry received a $2,500 Emerging Artist grant for Collecting Roots.
• Ann Simerlink received a $5,000 Advancing Artist grant for Vocal Recital with New Works by Regional Composers.
• Richard Swanson received a $2,500 Emerging Artist grant for Light Chasers: An Intersection of Science and Art.
• Dover Eyota Music Association received a $4,000 General Operating Support grant for Administrative Expenses.
• Rochester Chamber Music Society received a $4,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.
• Zumbro Valley Chorus of Sweet Adelines received a $4,000 General Operating Support grant for Administrative Expenses.

Rice County
• Daniel Kallman received a $5,000 Advancing Artist grant for Our Children, Our World: Intergenerational Concert.
• Tami Resler received a $2,500 Emerging Artist grant for Out of the Woods, Into the Fire.
• Isabella Rose received a $2,500 Emerging Artist grant for Baggage: Immigrants.
• Linda Rossi received a $5,000 Advancing Artist grant for Photographic Puzzles of Rice County.
• Michon Weeks received a $5,000 Advancing Artist grant for Other Hearts: Tales of 18 Outstate Minnesota Lives.
• I Cantanti Chamber Choirs received a $4,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.

Winona County
• Kathleen Hawkes received a $5,000 Advancing Artist grant for Sea Legs: An Art Exhibition.
• Frozen River Film Festival received a $4,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.
• Mid West Music Fest received a $4,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.
• Theatre du Mississippi received a $4,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.
• Winona Symphony Orchestra received a $4,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.

SEMAC supports local/regional arts in Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona counties.

