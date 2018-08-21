State money going to 24 southeastern Minnesota arts agencies

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) is awarding $95,000 in grants to 24 agencies throughout the region.

Those receiving funding are:

Goodhue County

• Tony Cuchetti received a $5,000 Advancing Artist grant for Inspired Collusion: Fine Art Interpreted Thru Song.

• Dawn Erickson received a $5,000 Advancing Artist grant for Charcoal & Persimmon: A Textile Travelogue.

• John Wells received a $5,000 Advancing Artist grant to Create Paintings with Contrasting Colors.

• Red Wing Art Association received a $4,000 General Operating Support grant for Facilities & Maintenance.

Mower County

• Austin Symphony Orchestra received a $4,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.

Olmsted County

• Eric Anderson received a $2,500 Emerging Artist grant for Fantasy for Eleven Fingers.

• Jessalyn Finch received a $2,500 Emerging Artist grant for Shadow Form: The Human Body’s Secret Life.

• Carley McHenry received a $2,500 Emerging Artist grant for Collecting Roots.

• Ann Simerlink received a $5,000 Advancing Artist grant for Vocal Recital with New Works by Regional Composers.

• Richard Swanson received a $2,500 Emerging Artist grant for Light Chasers: An Intersection of Science and Art.

• Dover Eyota Music Association received a $4,000 General Operating Support grant for Administrative Expenses.

• Rochester Chamber Music Society received a $4,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.

• Zumbro Valley Chorus of Sweet Adelines received a $4,000 General Operating Support grant for Administrative Expenses.

Rice County

• Daniel Kallman received a $5,000 Advancing Artist grant for Our Children, Our World: Intergenerational Concert.

• Tami Resler received a $2,500 Emerging Artist grant for Out of the Woods, Into the Fire.

• Isabella Rose received a $2,500 Emerging Artist grant for Baggage: Immigrants.

• Linda Rossi received a $5,000 Advancing Artist grant for Photographic Puzzles of Rice County.

• Michon Weeks received a $5,000 Advancing Artist grant for Other Hearts: Tales of 18 Outstate Minnesota Lives.

• I Cantanti Chamber Choirs received a $4,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.

Winona County

• Kathleen Hawkes received a $5,000 Advancing Artist grant for Sea Legs: An Art Exhibition.

• Frozen River Film Festival received a $4,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.

• Mid West Music Fest received a $4,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.

• Theatre du Mississippi received a $4,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.

• Winona Symphony Orchestra received a $4,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.

SEMAC supports local/regional arts in Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona counties.