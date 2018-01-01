State Patrol advising drivers to slow down

DES MOINES, Iowa – With current icy conditions and in the wake of two mega-crashes in the middle of the state, The Iowa State Patrol has some advice for drivers.

Officials want to remind motorists that it takes 350 feet to stop when driving 70 miles per hour on dry pavement and 198 feet when driving 50 mph. Those distances can increase significantly on wet or snow and ice covered roads. The State Patrol says posted speed limits are for ideal conditions and lower speeds are advised in bad weather.

In the past two weeks, the State Patrol had to deal with two massive accidents on Interstate 35. There was a 70 vehicle pile-up near Ames on February 5 and a 90 vehicle pile-up south of Huxley on Saturday. Both happened in snowy driving conditions.