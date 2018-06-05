State Champs! GHV duo wins co-ed golf title

Click on this link to view the co-ed state golf scores.
It was a terrific Tuesday for Bailee Frayne and Matthew Heinemann of GHV. They won the Class 1A state co-ed golf title with a score of 71.
Click on the video tab for more on their state title.
