State Champs! GHV duo wins co-ed golf title

Bailee Frayne and Matthew Heinemann win the co-ed state golf title.

Posted: Jun. 5, 2018 9:28 PM
Updated: Jun. 5, 2018 10:00 PM
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

Click on this link to view the co-ed state golf scores.

It was a terrific Tuesday for Bailee Frayne and Matthew Heinemann of GHV.  They won the Class 1A state co-ed golf title with a score of 71.

Click on the video tab for more on their state title.

