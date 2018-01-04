wx_icon Mason City -5°

Stars Mentoring Program in need of volunteers

The Albert Lea-based program currently serves 25 at-risk youth and still has a long waiting list.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2018 1:49 AM
Updated: Jan. 4, 2018 1:49 AM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - January is "National Mentoring Month" and one local program is asking for your help.

The Stars Mentoring Program, based in Albert Lea, serves 25 at-risk youth with just over 20 mentors. However with a long waiting list, those with the program say they're in need of more help.

Research shows quality mentoring programs are proven to build relationships that help kids in school and at home. That's why the program is looking for more mentors to help make a difference in the kids' lives.

"Having that person, that go-to person to go to even you know when things are all crumbling around you," Taylor McCullough, with the program, said.

